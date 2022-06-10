Nora Fatehi reacts to bride and father nailing the ‘Saaki’ step’

Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and celebrated stars in the entertainment industry. A self-taught dancer, Nora has made everyone groove to her dance numbers that continue to entertain the people worldwide.

Be it nailing the Dilbar step or setting the internet on fire with her desi thumkas in Saaki Saaki, she knows how to raise the heat with her killer moves. Fans regularly share videos of trying to copy her style or inspired dance videos.

Now, a video of a father and bride grooving to Nora’s song is making rounds on the internet. The video is from a wedding festivity, where the bride made her daddy dearest dance to her sizzling dance numbers and they both nailed the steps like a pro.

The highlight of this heartwarming dance video is how the father and daughter duo nails the iconic Saaki step. Yes, this viral video has now caught Nora’s attention and we are all hearts for her reaction.

Reacting to the viral video, Nora wrote, “The saki step is legendary period love to see a beautiful bod thru danced music.”

Well, isn’t this the cutest thing ever on the Internet! We are sure you enjoyed this groovy number by the father and daughter.

Netizens also loved this video as they dropped love and fire emojis in the comment section. The video has garnered over thousand of life and it has been shared several times.