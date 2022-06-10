Launch of BOP-Digital Kissan Portal

BOP launched its first indigenously developed Digital Kissan Portal on June 09, 2022. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) emphasized upon the impending need to digitize onboarding of agriculture clients which involves account opening and credit applications. He added that the launch of BOP’s Kissan Portal will bring in more efficiency and enhance bank’s outreach.

At the launch, other senior executives of BOP were also present.

The President appreciated the untiring efforts of Agriculture Credit Division, Digital Banking Division and Information Technology Group in making this portal live. Speaking at the occasion, he said, “This facility will enhance farmer’s capacity and ability to reach out to the bank from where they are, through a smartphone or laptop or tablet. Farmers shall not need to visit the Bank for account opening and making agricultural financing requests; instead the bank will approach them once they generate a request for finance through this digital platform”.

The Bank of Punjab is already leading the Agriculture Financing from the front and also spearheading the government led initiatives. The Bank of Punjab is one of the largest public sector commercial banks, providing a diversified range of products and services to the agriculture sector.

Mr. Asif Riaz (Group Head – Retail & Priority Sectors Lending) while addressing the ceremony said, “The Bank of Punjab is taking initiatives for increasing market penetration and growth in the priority sectors of the economy by developing and strengthening the farmers’ access to formal banking channels. The Agriculture Credit Division at BOP is leading these initiatives and focusing on financial inclusion of the underserved segments that have significant future prospects”.