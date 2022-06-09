Opposition leader seeks NA speaker’s ruling on resignation of Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday asked National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to issue a ruling on the resignation submitted by PTI lawmaker Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced his resignation from his membership on the floor of the house when no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was being taken up.

“I will request Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to issue a ruling as he (Shah Mehmood Qureshi) himself announced his resignation on the floor of the house,” he added.