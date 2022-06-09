Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain passes away in Karachi

PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at 49 away in Karachi on Thursday.

The PTI leader was reportedly unconscious at his house in Khudad Colony and was rushed to a private hospital in severe condition.

Last night, Liaquat was apparently in pain but refused to go to the hospital. Javed, one of his employees, reported hearing a scream from Liaquat’s chamber this morning.

When his domestic workers received no response from him, they broke down the door to his chamber, according to Geo News.

Doctors later stated that Liaquat was dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The police searched Liaquat’s home and found everything in order, according to the East SSP. However, after gathering evidence, the cops sealed off his bedroom.

Police said that the family’s permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death.

A time for Liaquat’s funeral prayers will be announced later.

Hussain was a high-ranking TV anchor who had been named three times on the list of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims.

He was MNA from August 2018 until October 2021.

