DRAP role in improving quality of medicines hailed

Spokesperson of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sajid Hussain Shah has said that Abdul Qadir Patel, Federal Minister for National Health, Services & Regulation appreciated the initiatives taken by authority to ensure quality assured, safe and effective therapeutic goods.

“DRAP’s role in ensuring availability of therapeutic goods is paramount and no efforts will be spared to make it a model regulatory body in the region”, he said while attending a meeting at DRAP headquarters in Islamabad.

He appreciated DRAP’s E-Governance initiatives that include complete office automation, online application management systems and mobile applications for reporting complaints about drugs. He said that the government’s priority is to give relief to the people. For this purpose, DRAP’s role to enhance accessibility to therapeutic goods shall be further strengthened. The Minister directed DRAP to facilitate the patients for issuance of NOCs through establishing a coordinated mechanism with various Embassies of Pakistan. Federal Minister also agreed with DRAP’s strategy to further improve quality and exports of therapeutic goods with strong interprovincial coordination and international accreditations of its laboratories and other regulatory functions.

Mr. Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer apprised the Federal Minister about performance of DRAP that has been widely acknowledged by various international organizations such as World Health Organization and United States Pharmacopoeia, PQM plus. Mr. Asim said that DRAP’s crack down through National Task Force for curbing spurious, unregistered, and smuggled medicine produced huge impact. A total of 44217 raids were conducted and around 500 cases of spurious and low-quality medicines were registered.

Last year, DRAP disposed of 5842 applications for the registration of drugs and approved 38 new licenses for pharmaceutical units. Owing to increasing demand for medical devices, 15 new medical device manufacturing units were established in the country and a total of 1104 medical devices were registered. CEO DRAP also informed that availability issues of around 12 drugs were also resolved proactively.

Federal Minister said that despite of limited human resources, DRAP has performed well. He directed the concerned authorities to find a way forward to challenges faced by DRAP with regards to infrastructural and professional human resources including longstanding promotion issues of DRAP’s employees.