Asad Umar, Faisal Javed given interim bails

ISLAMABAD:The lower courts of Islamabad Wednesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leaders Asad Umar and Faisal Javed in FIRs pertaining to vandalising the public property during their long march.

Additional District & Session Judge, Ahmed Arshad Jasra granted bail to Asad Umar against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and sought case record from Koral Police Station.

Meanwhile, Additional District & Session Judge granted pre-arrest bails to Asad Umar and Faisal Javed against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. The court also sought a case record from the Kohsar Police Station.