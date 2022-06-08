Imran Khan demands more personnel from GB CM for personal security

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has requested more officials for his personal security from Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister.

According to sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleased with the official security provided by the GB Chief Minister.

However, the PTI chief demanded that GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid provide him with an additional 30 security personnel for his personal safety. These additional officials would not only provide security at Imran’s home in Bani Gala but would also be part of his security detail during his caravans.

Sources said that the former prime minister has ordered his Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gull to take measures to keep his security arrangements foolproof.