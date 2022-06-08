Imran Khan calls for boycotting of Indian products

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that jail threats and other such tactics will not deter him from continuing the anti-government movement.

“The way they tortured us was not even witnessed during the martial law eras,” Imran Khan said while addressing a gathering of lawyers at Bani Gala.

“The government is trying to throw me in jail to stop our movement but I am telling you, whether you put us in jails or resort to other measures, this movement will not stop,” the former prime minister said.

Imran Khan vowed to keep the campaign going, saying that the anti-government movement would continue until the date of the next general election was announced. However, the government stated that it would serve out its term.

The former prime minister stated that he needed lawyers the most right now to strengthen the movement. “It is the responsibility of lawyers and the judiciary to ensure that the rule of law is upheld in the country.”

According to the PTI chairman, the “current government was imposed on us through a conspiracy,” which is why his party is protesting. He told the audience that the Pakistani nation was in a “decisive” period.

Imran Khan slammed the coalition government, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, were about to be “convicted.”

He stated that the international credit rating agency Moody’s has changed Pakistan’s economic outlook to negative, as a result of which Pakistan will not be able to obtain loans from money lenders. “This government has jeopardized the country’s future.”

Imran Khan urges the government to take a firm stance against blasphemy. The outgoing prime minister urged the government to boycott Indian goods.