Gold prices up by Rs1250 to Rs143,250 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs12,50 per tola and was sold at Rs143,250 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs142,000 the previous day in the local market. The price of ten-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs1072 and was sold at Rs122,814 as compared to Rs121,742 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs112,580 compared to its sale at Rs111,597, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1570 and Rs1,346.02 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1849 compared to its sale at $1854, the association reported.