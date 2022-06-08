Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) Hassan Khel area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s North Waziristan district, the military said on Tuesday. The operation was launched on Monday, June 6 on reported presence of terrorists, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement. “During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” it said, adding that weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession. The ISPR said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. The incident took place two days after seven terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in K-P’s Bannu and North Waziristan district. Recently, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom following an attack on a check-post by terrorists in North Waziristan.