Electoral rolls put up at Display Centres

KASUR: District Election Commission Kasur has set up 289 Display centers for people to help them check their votes on the electoral lists.

District Election Officer Kasur, Muhammad Jameel while talking to APP said, “Provisional electoral rolls were already on display at the centers where people can check their names, seek corrections, and submit their complaints.”

He further said that for the purpose forms 15,16,17 were provided in ample quantities at the Display Centers.

He urged the masses to visit these centers and benefit from the facilities being offered.

The district election commissioner said that the centers would remain open on Saturday and Sunday also, adding that people could get a correction of their details in the voter’s lists till June 19.