Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Lahore on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Today at Bilawal House, the former president will host a lunch for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

In the afternoon, Hamza Shehbaz will travel to Bilawal House in Bahria Town. Both leaders are also expected to discuss the country’s current political situation.

Among other things, Zardari and Hamza are expected to discuss the formation of the Punjab cabinet.