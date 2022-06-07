Promotion of Pak-US trade ties and investment in Pakistan foremost priority: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON: A delegation of American Pakistan Business Development Forum today met Ambassador Masood Khan at Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC. The delegation was led by Chairman Zeeshan Altaf Lohya and included renowned businessmen from various sectors of economy including IT, architecture, interior designing, textile, education, fisheries, health and medical-related equipment manufacturing sector.

Matters relating to available business opportunities in the United States, ways and means to strengthen and expand business, trade and investment ties in traditional as well as non-traditional sectors and removing impediments encountered by the business community were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation showed keen interest in expanding trade and investment ties with the U.S. and taking advantage of the available business opportunities.

The Ambassador while welcoming the delegation appreciated thier interest and enthusiasm. He said that enhancing Pak-U.S. trade volume and investment in Pakistan was a foremost priority. He said that besides connecting Pak business community with thier American counterparts, ensuring robust connection of business community with the embassy and removing obstacles faced by them was also being focussed to implement economic vision of the present government and to facilitate private sector playing a lead role in strengthening of Pak-U.S. trade ties.

Masood Khan said that around one million Pakistani-community was an important asset playing critical role in cementing Pak-U.S. relations. It has a huge potential to further strengthen our trade ties, the ambassador continued.

He said that United States remained Pakistan’s largest export market. He stated that around six billion dollars exports to US was encouraging however a target has been set to enhance the existing volume threefold. This calls for combined efforts, the ambassador observed. He said that Pakistan and United States have decided to make trade ties pivotal in their bilateral equation.

The Ambassador underscored the need for introducing Pak products keeping in view the demand, existing laws and the standards. He urged businessmen to take advantage of regularly held trade fairs and exhibitions across the United States.

The Ambassador especially highlighted US interest and support towards Pakistani start-ups and tech sector. He termed recent figures in the tech sector as very encouraging. The Ambassador stated that in order to enhance Pak exports to the United states, it was important to employ technology in exploring new markets and introducing Pak product to the US consumers.