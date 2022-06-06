Budget 2022-2023: Govt to raise salaries, pensions of employees

The government is considering a proposal to raise the salaries of its employees and pensioners by 5% to 15%, according to the finance division’s proposals. The decision will be subject to IMF approval. According to sources, the government has prepared three proposals concerning the federal budget and the salaries and pensions of government employees.

Under the heading of ad hoc allowance, a 5pc to 10% increase is suggested for employees working in grades up to BS 19, while a 10% to 15% increase is suggested for government officials working in BS 20-22.

Similarly, the government is considering increasing the pensions of retired employees by 5% to 10%.

However, according to sources, the government will implement these proposals if the International Monetary Fund approves them.

The Pay and Pension Commission’s report would be forwarded to the government. Increased taxation on annual incomes exceeding Rs1 million

The government, on the other hand, is fully kowtowing to the IMF and willing to accept all of its harsh conditions.

According to FBR sources, the government will withdraw all income tax concessions in the upcoming budget. It is considering raising taxes on incomes exceeding Rs1 million per year.

The government is also considering raising taxes on online gaming, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

According to FBR sources, there is also talk of raising taxes on YouTube payments made within the country.