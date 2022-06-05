Sheryl Sandberg to quit Facebook after 14 years

Sandberg announced her resignation in a Facebook post, stating her intention to devote more time to her foundation and humanitarian work. Faced with declining advertising revenues and increasing competition from TikTok and others, she decided to leave Meta. Few women in the tech industry are as high-profile as Sheryl Sandberg.

In her resignation letter, Ms Sandberg, the company’s influential vice-president, said:” “When I started this job in 2008, I wanted to stay in this position for five years; when I started in 2008, I wanted to stay in this job for five years. Ms Sandberg will be replaced by Javier Olivan, Meta’s chief growth officer.

Mrs Sandberg, whose husband died suddenly in 2015, will remarry this summer. She will step down as CEO in the autumn, but has indicated that she will remain on the board during that time. Shortly after her announcement, Meta’s share price fell by 4pc. A 23-year-old Harvard graduate, Sandberg joined Facebook when it was still a small company run by Mark Zuckerberg, helping turn the advertising division into a financial powerhouse as it expanded to include Google, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. More than 2.8 billion people worldwide used one of its apps on a daily basis last year, according to the company’s $117 billion sales report.

Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead has made her a globally recognised name. However, she lost her star status when she was criticised for her handling of personal data related to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and Targeted Advertising and for filtering social media posts. “The discourse around social media has changed a lot since those days,” wrote Ms Sandberg, who was responsible for Facebook’s response from the beginning.

The simplest thing that can be said is that it is not easy. She added: “But it must be hard.” She writes It is our duty to protect people’s privacy and ensure their safety, while ensuring that the products we create have a positive impact on people’s lives.

In his own article, Mr Zuckerberg said the company’s resignation was “the end of an era” and that their business collaboration had been “unique” for a long time. ‘Cheryl designed the ad business, hired great people, built the management culture and taught me how to run the company,’ he said in his final words. Much of where Meta is today is thanks to her.

He added that unlike Sandberg, Olivan would take on a ‘more typical’ chief operating officer role, focusing on the company’s internal and operational activities. Global social media regulations and Apple’s new privacy rules pose new challenges for Meta that will also impact the targeted advertising industry. Facebook’s growth in the US and other key regions has slowed and it is losing young users to rivals such as TikTok.

According to Zuckerberg, extensive investment in virtual and augmented reality platforms can take the company to the next stage of growth. Last year, he changed the company’s name to Meta, referring to changes in the ‘Metaverse’.

According to Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst at Insider Principal, Facebook, Meta and the ‘broader corporate world’ have been influenced by Ms Sandberg’s leadership. She claims that when she was head of the ad-buying platform at Facebook, she helped the company develop innovative ad formats and become the world’s second largest digital advertising company after Google. In addition to influencing the 2016 election, Facebook faced major challenges such as the 2018 Cambridge Analytica privacy crisis and the post-election Capitol turmoil in 2020.” The company’s business platform is under scrutiny due to a slowdown in Meta’s user growth and advertising revenues after 2022.

