Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organises condolence meeting in the memory of Irshad Ali

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Ustad Irshad Ali Khan in the lobby area in which President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Iqbal Latif, Ustad Salamat Hussain, Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan, Ustad Khurshid Khan Imran Javed, Waqas Babar, M Ashraf, Zaid H Fahim and others spoke while Noman Khan performed the duties of moderator. On this occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that people like Ustad Irshad Ali Khan were the capital of the nation. He was second to none. He had a very good and quiet nature. Zakir Ali Khan used to play the drums with his permission. There should be an instrumental music festival so that the young generation has a chance to learn. Insha Allah we will have a mega festival in July He added, Iqbal Latif, chairman of the Liaison Committee said that he was everyone’s favourite personality, his passing is a great loss to us, said Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan said that he was very old with us, he always worked according to the will of the composer, there was a lot of talk about his intelligence.