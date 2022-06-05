German Olympian Korn visits Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

LAHORE: Two times German hockey Olympic gold medallist Oliver Korn and Christian Cohors, CEO Adidas Hockey, visited Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy at National Hockey Stadium here the other day. Director Operations Academy Junaid Chattha welcomed them. Both were introduced to players and coaches of the Academy and had photographs taken with them. Oliver Korn was very much impressed with the skills of the youngsters. “Pakistan people are very much into sports, and it is amazing to see hockey talent of young boys and girls. I missed playing hockey in this beautiful hockey-loving country and in one of the world’s biggest hockey stadium. I would like to see Pakistan hockey back at top level,” Oliver said. Christian said that Pakistan’s young players had tremendous talent in hockey. “I still remember the crowd in this world’s biggest hockey stadium during the 1992 and 2004 FIH Champions Trophy tournaments. The international hockey community really wants to play in Pakistan and wishes to see Pakistan hockey back at top hockey nations,” he added. Christian also assured his full support in providing best equipment for talented players. Malik Zahid, CEO MB Malik, was also present during the visit and he also assured his full support to all hockey academies in the Pakistan. Junaid thanked all the guests for their visit and presented them with souvenirs.