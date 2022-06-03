IHC stops police from arresting Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the police from arresting former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while seeking details of cases registered against him during PTI’s long march.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by ex-interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML)’s leader. The petitioner adopted the stance that he had been granted bail in four cases but now another case was registered against him.

The court asked whether Sheikh Rasheed was de-notified as member National Assembly or not at this the petitioner said he was still MNA. The court granted the petitioner protective bail and adjourned the case.