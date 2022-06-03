Imran calls countrywide protest against oil price hike

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has slammed the government for unprecedented increases in oil prices and called for a nationwide protest.

The former premier took to Twitter to launch another attack on the coalition government.

“Imported government has increased petroleum prices by 40% or Rs 60 per litre,” he said. This will add Rs900 billion to the public’s burden and result in price increases for basic necessities. Furthermore, the Rs8 increase in electricity prices will shock the entire country. Expect 30% inflation, the highest in 75 years.”

The former Prime Minister also outlined the accomplishments of his administration. “Our government maintained pressure on Covid and provided a Rs1200 billion package.”

“This year alone we reduced sales tax to zero percent and additionally provided Rs466b energy subsidies to protect our public. For us, our priority has always been our people.”

He urged people to join him in his protest following Juma prayers, saying, “I want everyone to come out and protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow.”

He claimed that the coalition has nothing to do with dealing with economic challenges because its mission is to avoid accountability.

“Those who conspired to topple our govt had no plans to deal with the economy. Their main priority was to give themselves NRO2 (immunity from their corruption cases), rig elections; destroy state institutions with their goons & crush opposition thru FIRs & state power.”