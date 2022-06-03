Pakistan Army: lighting the way for youth

In a country, of course, every individual has a special significance. However, the importance and responsibility of the young generation is much greater. It is an undeniable fact that if young people are at the forefront of any movement, revolution or renaissance, then no one can stop history from changing. That is why when Muslims started lining up in India in search of partition of India and new land, Alama Muhammad Iqbal tried to convey his thoughts to the minds of the youth and lit the candles of his thoughts for the youth. The young people are a real asset to any country as they have to take the country to the heights of the sky with their determination and high spirits. When a country starts wasting its youth then it is more likely to be ruined. Fortunately, Pakistan is one of the 15 countries in the world where more than half of the population is youth. 68% of the total population is under 30 years of age while 32% of them are between 15 and 20 years of age.

Pakistan is proud of its youth and especially its students who have always been at the forefront of trials and tribulations. The youth is the architect of the future nation. Unfortunately, at the time of independence, international conspiracies directly targeted the raw minds of the generation causing them to forget their place and status, and just waste themselves. Their thoughts were so poisoned that the youth, who had a passion for independence and national stability, fell prey to hollow slogans, and under a well-thought-out plan, national stability began to turn into national animosity and later national weakness. In all this process, the young generation of Pakistan was used in imperceptible ways. On one hand, the concept of patriotism and the concept of adoption was definitely affected whereas, on the other hand, frustration and instability arose in the young generation and their escape route was considered better in the world of despair.

Over the past few decades, the idea was floated by the anti-Pakistani elements that the future of the younger generation and especially of students is not secure in Pakistan. Opportunities are limited for them academically, religiously, socially, economically, and mentally. Moreover, they are not being taken seriously at any level. Sad to mention here that there was a certain amount of hatred towards government institutions also. As a result, the best minds began to understand the good in leaving the country. The country was badly losing the cream of the nation as the international conspirators were giving them admissions effortlessly and afterward hiring them to not let them go back to the home country to serve.

Since our childhood, our teachers always taught us the lesson that love for Pakistani forces is in fact love for Pakistan and since Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah, protecting its borders is not only a professional requirement but also a religious and national duty as waking up, moving around and getting training to protect Pakistan’s borders are some of the acts of worship. However, there are many reasons for loving Pakistan Armed forces, one of them is that whenever, any natural calamity befalls the country, be it in the form of an earthquake or heavy rain, or flood, the young soldiers and officers of Pakistan Armed forces take their lives at risk to protect the lives of the people and thus win the love of the people across the country. To restore law and order in different parts of the country, to deal with extortionists, terrorists, and other anti-national elements, Pakistan Armed Forces along with other civil institutions of the country are rendering excellent services of which the whole nation feels proud.

Pakistan army especially in the regime of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has improved the negative trend going on in the country and created an atmosphere of dialogue with the younger generation in formal and informal meetings. These efforts of the top brass of Pakistan Armed Forces are undoubtedly commendable. Out of an atmosphere of despair, for the very first time, students started discussing and considering the issues of the country. The students are now more serious about adopting the army and related professions as a professional career. Mutual trust, confidence, and love fostered a constructive atmosphere of unity. Through tree plantation, painting, and other informal activities, students are taught to love their homeland. As I mentioned earlier, foreign conspirators tried their best to derail the youth of Pakistan but first thanks to Allah Almighty and then Pakistan’s armed forces and their restless efforts to bring Pakistani youth back on track.