Sheikh Rashid slams govt over hike in oil price

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid slammed the coalition government over a massive increase in petroleum product prices.

Sheikh Rashid stated that the price of ghee has risen by Rs200 and the price of pulses has risen by Rs70 to 100.

According to Sheikh Rashid, the poor will now question the coalition government.

He added that the government is falling into the pit that it dug for Imran Khan and that the government should pack its belongings.

Rashid went on to say that if the government keeps its promises to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the people will be able to pull themselves together.

He claimed that the political funeral for the Shehbaz-led government would take place after the budget was presented.

The time for the government to leave is near, they have to go anyway, claimed Sheikh Rashid.