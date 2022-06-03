Govt moves to ensure safety of women on trains

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM’s Strategic Reforms unit has proposed a number of measures including the deployment of Lady Railway Police Force (LRPF) at railway stations to ensure the safety of women passengers.

The proposals have been put forth after the prime minister took note of a recent incident where a woman onboard in Bahauddin Zakariya Express was allegedly gang-raped by three railway staffers.

Led by Salman Sufi, the PM’s Strategic Reforms has suggested that the teams of LRPF staff comprising a lady sub-inspector and two lady constables will be formed at the railway stations for long journeys. The number of teams will be increased according to the influx of passengers. Also, the emergency

SOS buttons will be installed in trains besides the CCTV cameras in the corridors of

each bogie.

The Video Surveillance System (VSS) will be installed at sensitive locations at all railway stations and control rooms will be set up in all the trains.

For the guidance of female passengers, a ‘Safar Saheli’ mobile app will be launched. The instructions regarding the download of the app and emergency number will be printed on tickets. For awareness about safety of women, a campaign will be launched through posters, pamphlets, handbills, and announcements at all railway stations across the country, and also broadcast electronically.

A Face Recognition Camera application will be made to trace the culprits and their previous records through facial recognition. It will be ensured that before awarding the contract for outsourced trains, all the private employees will get clearance from the concerned agencies and special security branch.