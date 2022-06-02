Govt taking steps to improve performance of Pak Railways: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Law and Justice Malik Shahadat Awan on Thursday informed the Senate that the government is taking steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways (PR) and would provide maximum facilities to the people.

Replying to supplementary questions during Questions Hour in Senate, he expressed the hope that there would be an outstanding performance of railways in the future, adding that the last three years’ performance of PR was in front of us as a number of tragic accidents took place.

Awan said that ministry had purchased 20 locomotives in 2017, adding that at present all the DE locomotives are in working condition.“The reliability and availability of this particular fleet has mostly remained above 95 percent against the benchmark of 85% “, he added.

Shahadat Awan said that the Railway infrastructure in Balochistan is being maintained as per available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers. Minister of State said that Railway Track in Balochistan consists of Sibi Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad Sibi Section.

He said that improvement of passengers’ amenities has been carried out by providing washrooms, drinking water and renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings. In addition, Shahadat Awan said that ten station buildings have been renovated and rehabilitated in the Sibi Harnai-Khc section, along with the repair of 25 bridges.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the contract for the rehabilitation of the track between Sama Satta-Bahawalnagar on the Sama Satta-Amruka section has been awarded to M/s FWO, adding that the contract agreement was signed on March 19, 2021.

He said that the total cost of the contract for the rehabilitation of the track between Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar awarded to FWO is Rs.7735.000 million. He said that the government would work on the proposal under consideration of the government to upgrade and rehabilitate the Narowal-Kartarpur railway track.