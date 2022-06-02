Imran Khan using ‘religious card’ to mislead public: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair said on Thursday that ex-prime minister Imran Khan leading the country towards anarchy and using “religious card” in an effort to get public sympathies.

Talking to a private news channel, he lashed out at the former prime minister for non-serious behavior and use of the religion card in public gatherings for political gain.

He said that the PTI regime was marred by low economic growth, the highest ever inflation, an extreme rise in unemployment, poverty, and a surge in fiscal deficits.

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis due to the ineffective policies of the previous government, he added.

“PTI narrative only aims at misleading public and hide its poor performance”, he further said.

Replying to a question, he said the hateful comments against state institutions were failed attempts to get rid of accountability, Imran Khan violated the court verdict and he was making the state institutions controversial in a bid to save himself.

“Imran Khan’s lies-based narrative is creating division in the country which is dangerous to the sovereignty of the country”, he feared.