The fire that started outside the Kot Lakhpat Railway Station in Lahore early Thursday morning was finally put out by firefighters.

Millions of rupees’ worth of wood were destroyed in a fire that started at a wood store and quickly spread to nearby stores.

The fact that clouds of smoke rising from the store could be seen from afar indicated the severity of the fire.

Traffic flow on the city’s Peco Road was also disrupted by the fire.