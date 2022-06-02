Noor Zafar Khan wows fans with ethnic glam

Showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan shared a new picture flaunting ethnic glam look, which went viral across social media platforms.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Tuesday, Khan shared a new picture of herself with a single, rose emoji caption. The actor can be seen in a stunning red solid Saree with minimal gold detailing for the look, which was completed with pair of oversized jhumkas and gold bangles.

Khan kept the look otherwise simple with monotoned rose gold makeup and loose curls.

Her click received immense love from social users on the photo and video sharing application, with over 138,000 hearts and lovely compliments. The doting elder sister, actor Sarah Khan also dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

Noor is one of the top names in the younger generation of the Pakistani industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She started working as a model and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb is quite popular on social media with a huge following of over 2.6 million Instagram users, where she shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, and personal clicks as well.