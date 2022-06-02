Korda taking it slow after blood clot scare as US Women’s Open golf tees off today

WASHINGTON: World number two Nelly Korda says she will be looking no further than the first tee at the US Women’s Open on Thursday (today) as she returns for her first tournament in four months following a blood clot scare. The 23-year-old reigning Olympic champion put her season on hold in February after the discovery of a clot in her left arm. Korda enjoyed a dazzling 2021 that saw her climb to world number one as she netted four LPGA titles — including her maiden major — as well an Olympic gold medal. But while the American says she is now 100 percent fit after completing post-surgery rehab, she has reduced expectations of what this week’s major at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina may bring. “To tee up and hit my first tee shot on Thursday – that is as far as I’m looking right now,” Korda replied on Wednesday when asked what her goals for the week were. “I’ve been out of competition since early February. I’m honestly just grateful to be out here playing. I’m going to take it one step at a time. I’m not expecting too much. The girls are already in the midst of their seasons and have a bunch of rounds under their belts.”

After her lengthy lay-off, Korda has a packed schedule on the horizon, with this week’s Women’s Open followed by the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she is the defending champion. “I have a few big events coming up,” Korda said. “I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’m just grateful to be back out here.” Korda said the blood clot in her arm was discovered after she began to “feel funny” in February. “I just felt funny so I called my family doctor and he advised me to go to the ER (emergency room),” she said. “I went to the ER, found out I had a blood clot and went home and searched for a specialist, then obviously had my procedure.” Lengthy rehab in California with her coach followed. Returning this week has given Korda a renewed sense of appreciation for her craft. This week’s tournament meanwhile sees last year’s US Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso adjusting to her status as defending champion.