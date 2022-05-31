Pakistan releases second humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there.

The humanitarian assistance includes emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items, said an official source on Tuesday. A special C130 was flown to deliver more than 7.5 tons of humanitarian assistance items for the Ukrainian people.

The 2nd C-130 will be dispatched on 3rd June carrying another 7.5 tons of assistance. Pakistan has always acted promptly alongside the international community in responding to international calls for assistance during conflicts/calamities, as a responsible and peace-loving nation.

It’s pertinent to mention that the first consignment of more than 15 tons was sent through 2 special C-130s from Noor Khan Base