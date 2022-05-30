Hilaria and Alec reveal the gender of their baby

The Baldwins are ready to welcome their next family member with open arms. On May 9, Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl later this year. ?”It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” Hilaria explained on Instagram. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud” Hilaria proceeded to film her six children sharing their wishes, encouragement and advice to their future baby sister. “We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey,” she explained. “We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self…I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.” Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 19 months, and Maria Lucia, 14 months, who they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger. While their children had plenty of encouraging words of wisdom for their future sibling, Mom and Dad also shared some advice in their video.