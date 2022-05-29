Extended banking hours on May 30, 31 for govt receipts

For facilitating the collection of Government receipts and taxes, field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on May on 30 and 31 respectively. Accordingly, National Institutional Facilitation (Pvt) Limited has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 pm. on May 31 (Tuesday) for same day clearing of payment instruments, said SBP release on Saturday. The Central Bank has also advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on May 31 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.