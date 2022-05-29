Ushna is all praises for ‘Bridgerton’ for featuring South Asian characters

Popular Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has taken to her social media handle to praise the rising trend of casting South Asian actors in lead roles in the latest Hollywood projects.

While doing so, the Parizaad actress lauded Netflix’s hit period drama series Bridgerton for the positive representation of South Asian actors.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Shah, 32, commented on the second season of the hit series and wrote, “Bridgerton has created so much place for colour in entertainment. God bless Shonda Rhimes. Being seen in important characters and not just token ones is a wonderful thing, finally.”

The second season of the Shondaland-backed series introduced the Sharma sisters to the franchise, played by two South Asian actresses.

Edwina Sharma is played by newcomer Charithra Chandran, and Kate Sharma is played by Simone Ashley.