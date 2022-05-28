Rupee gains Rs2.25 against USD

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee recovered Rs2.25 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs199.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs202.00. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs200 and Rs202 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs1.57 and closed at Rs214.45 against the previous day’s closing of Rs216.02. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs2.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 252.02 as compared to its last closing of Rs254.26. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 61 paisas to close at Rs54.38 and Rs53.25 respectively.