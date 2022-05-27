Matric English paper leaked in Larkana

Despite making bold claims that it has taken steps to combat exam cheating, the Sindh government has completely failed in its stated plans. Another paper was leaked well before its start in Larkana on Friday.

According to reports, a 10th-grade English paper was shared in a WhatsApp group, putting the provincial government’s claims to the test.

Even the Larkana Board’s vigilante teams were unable to prevent paper leakage and the use of cellphones inside the examination centres.

It is important to note that in Sindh, the leakage of various subject papers has become routine, as the authorities feel completely powerless.