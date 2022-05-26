Pakistan, Saudi Arabia express resolve to boost trade ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday expressed the resolve to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields including economy, trade and investment as well as at multilateral fora.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the two foreign ministers reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman were also present during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister paid tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for achieving new heights of progress and development of the Kingdom under their visionary leadership.Recalling their earlier interaction in Jeddah last month, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral partnership between the two countries and resolved to strengthen this partnership to mutual benefit. FM Bilawal underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties that stood the test of time.

He appreciated consistent support of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and its steadfast solidarity for the Kashmir cause.Noting the commonality of views between the two sides on international issues, the two foreign ministers agreed to jointly explore avenues for improving collaboration and coordination amongst developing countries including through the OIC platform.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf and reviewed the status of Pakistan’s cooperation with GCC member states.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Foreign Minister and the GCC Secretary General agreed to explore further avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the GCC.

It was also agreed to strengthen institutional linkages, in line with the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue.

Recalling the historical linkages, geographical proximity and cultural affinities between Pakistan and the GCC, the Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan attached high importance to its fraternal relations with member states of the GCC, both bilaterally and in the context of the GCC.

On Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the two sides expressed determination to conclude the negotiations at the earliest possible.Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations.

Pakistan’s relations with the Member States of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Austria, both bilaterally as well as a key member of the European Union.

The two foreign ministers discussed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Austria relations. They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto hoped that the two sides would work together for greater collaboration in various sectors including trade and investment, higher education, renewable energy, tourism, and science and technology. He also expressed the desire to increase high-level exchanges as well as parliamentary interactions between the two countries.