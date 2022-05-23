Rain to continue till Tuesday in Lahore: Weather office

The weather office said that the pre-monsoon rain spell will last until Tuesday. Meanwhile, the rain followed by gusty winds made the weather nice and ended the hot spell.

The temperature in Lahore was 29 degrees Celsius at the moment.

Experts said it might rain in Lahore with strong winds, which would make the air quality index go up to 55 points.

There is a westward wave in the upper parts of the country, and it is likely to get stronger today (evening or night).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and upper Punjab can expect dust, thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds. Other parts of the country will have hot, dry weather, and the central and southern parts will have strong winds that will stir up dust.

Sunday’s recorded highest maximum temperature’s (°C): Mohenjodaro, Jacobabad, Dadu, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad 49, Larkana, Padidan and Sakrand 48.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Chakwal 04, Narowal 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 03, Astore 01 and Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01.