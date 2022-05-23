Safe City Project inaugurated in Shaheed Benazirabad district

The Safe City Project, District Shaheed Benazirabad was jointly inaugurated by MPA Ali Hassan Zardari, DIG SBA Range Khadim Hussain Rind, SSP SBA Ameer Saud Magsi and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar.

The Safe City Project having support of 200 cameras is linked with the Control Room established at Police Line. SSP Magsi said that the Safe City Project was launched on a self help basis and with the coordination of elites of the city. He said that during the first phase of Project all markets, government offices, schools, colleges and entry and exit routes of the city would be covered with 200 cameras which could be further enhanced with 1000 cameras, the maximum capacity of the Control Room.

The SSP said that the main server of the Safe City Project has a recording capacity of one month. He said the cameras installed were of the latest version with clear recording during dim light also.

He said more than 27 cameras were installed at exit and entry routes of the city that could identify human face and vehicle number also. The SSP said that the Main Control Room of Safe City Project was being controlled by Information Technology trained staff. He said that during the second phase of the Safe City Project, cameras would be installed at all tehsils including Bandhi, Daur, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and Daur those would be linked with Main Server through wireless system.

The SSP expressed the confidence that through the Safe City Project, crimes and incidents would be identified positively as the system would play an important role in strengthening the law and order situation. He said that through the Safe City Project all programs of Ramzan, Muharram Ul Haram and other programs could be easily monitored. He said that digital cameras were also installed at most of the roundabouts and crossroads of the city linked with Main Server.