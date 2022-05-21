Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League

BIRMINGHAM: Britain’s leading athletes Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson powered to victory to delight a home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday. Asher-Smith clocked 11.11sec to beat Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by one hundredth of a second for her best result so far of a season in which she is aiming to retain her world 200m title. Hodgkinson controlled the women’s 800m to show that the surprise silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics is in convincing form on the road to the world championships in Oregon in July. The 20-year-old kicked hard in the home straight to open up a gap on the field and win in 1min 58.63sec from France’s Renelle Lamote. “It’s a confidence-booster and I want to build on it with two months to go before the world championships,” Hodgkinson told the BBC. She said she was looking forward to a “good test” when she runs against the Americans in the Oregon Diamond League next weekend.

Olympic 200 metres champion Andre De Grasse was beaten into fourth place in a disappointing men’s 100m that was deprived of American Trayvon Bromell and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes by false starts. De Grasse was outclassed by Canadian compatriot Aaron Brown who won in a modest 10.13sec, with 32-year-old Jamaican Yohan Blake second in 10.18. De Grasse’s time was a pedestrian 10.24 but he showed better form when he anchored a Canadian quartet to victory in the men’s 4x100m relay in 38.31. Britain’s first-choice quartet, who were stripped of their Olympic silver medal after Chijindu Ujah failed a doping test, made a bad start to the 2022 season when Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake dropped the baton in the final changeover.

Another home favourite, Laura Muir, showed she is building back strongly from a back injury she suffered in February when the Briton won a hard-fought women’s 1500m in 4min 02.81sec, holding off Australia’s Jessica Hull. “I’m so happy, I couldn’t wish for more from my first race,” Muir said. Hansle Parchment, who caused an upset to win the Olympic 110m hurdles title last year, set a world-leading 13.09sec to beat another Jamaican, reigning world champion Omar McLeod. American Dalia Muhammad, the Olympic champion in 2016 and silver medallist last year, eased to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.54sec, ahead of two Ukrainians, Viktoriya Tkachuk and Anna Ryzhkova.

In the men’s high jump, Gianfranco Tamberi, who famously shared Olympic gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim in Tokyo, had to settle for second in a competition won by Canadian Django Lovett with 2.28m to the Italian’s 2.25m. Germany’s Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihomba leaped a world-leading 7.09m to dominate the women’s long jump. In the men’s discus, Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh moved into the men’s all-time world top 10 with a huge throw of 71.27m.