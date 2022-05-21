‘Registration of vote responsibility of every citizen’

Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Amir Javed said that timely registration of vote is the responsibility of every citizen.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said that young voters of age between 18 and 45 years are 60 percent. He said that the process of up-gradation of voter lists has been started for which 1060 display centers have been set up in schools across the division while teachers of these schools have been appointed as supervisor. He said that for checking of display centers a special team has been formed which would pay surprise visit, adding that through this initiative an addition of 1.5 million votes to Sargodha district is expected. People can register their vote in these centers while objection and correction of vote process will continue till June 19, he said. He said that a desk has been set up for guidance of females at the centers where female staff would perform duty.