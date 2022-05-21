Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with Major Uqbah Malik

Aisha Khan, who is already a doting mother to a beautiful daughter has welcomed a second baby with her husband Major Uqbah Malik and this time it’s a baby boy! The Mehndi starlet quit the showbiz to tie the knot with Major Uqbah shared the amazing news on Instagram and left their fans in awe. While Aisha did not share the picture of the new born but did include a post card comprising of the news of baby boy’s arrival along with a caption ‘Alhumdulillah.’ Meanwhile, fans and friends slid to the comments section and sent congratulatory wishes to the couple. Aisha Khan is famously known for her appearances and roles in film and TV shows. She starred in movies like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.