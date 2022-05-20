KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

PESHAWAR: Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the schedule for summer vacation for Academic Year 2022-23 for public sector and private sector educational institutions.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, primary, middle and high & higher secondary schools in the summer zone will go on vacation from June 1, 2022 to August 14, 2022 while the institutions of winter zone will observe one-month vacation period from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022.

Consequent upon the schedule of vacation, instructions have been notified for information and strict compliance. The educational institutions will declare results of internal examination in summer and winter zones on May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 respectively while enrollment campaigns in summer and winter zones will commence w.e.f 20-07-2022 and 01-08-2022 respectively.

The students of winter zone will attend their regular classes w.e.f 01-08-2022 and summer zone will attend their classes with effect from 15-08-2022. Heads of all educational institutions and relevant staff will regularly attend their respective institutions during enrollment campaigns in order to lead enrollment campaigns and facilitate students and parents.