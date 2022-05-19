Saqib Butt diversifying the poultry process business

Saqib Mehmood Butt, CEO of PK Meat & Frozen Food company said, “In Pakistan, chicken is more of staple food. The market is growing rapidly and we see a great potential to export quality Pakistani Chicken to the Middle Eastern market in the coming future. As we already have a pretty strong base of loyal customers in other countries like UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. In a few years, this particular industry can easily bring in a lot of foreign exchange for the country.”

In the year 2021, PK Meat and Frozen Food Company announced another huge project named PK-CP; PK Chicken Processing in Lahore. This new modern designed plant is said to be Pakistan’s one-of-a-kind slaughterhouse. It will commence production of quality meat by June-July 2022. This announcement by the company came at the perfect timing since World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Regional Offices for South-East Asia have been releasing constant food cautions. Saqib Mehmood Butt brought a huge change to the Pakistani market by introducing this modern plant.

The company’s latest project, PK-CP, involves poultry market penetration through its advanced, high-tech meat processing factory based in the city of Karachi. They have made great efforts to ensure that the new factory meets all the export standards. Since the factory’s technology is imported from foreign countries, it’s a must to know how imports automatically drive up production costs. Yet, we all still hope that the company’s mass production to an extent that they economics of scale, bringing costs down.

WHY IS THE COMPANY OPTING FOR POULTRY PROCESSING? – without any doubt, one of the most profitable businesses in Pakistan is the poultry sector. It is a growing business with its increasing demand in the local and international markets. Pakistan is the 11th largest poultry producer in the world, boasting a production of approximately 1.02 billion broilers, 48.83 million layers, and 11.8 million breeding stock annually. Additionally, with a growth rate of 10-12 percent per annum, it is one of the most stable sectors within Pakistan’s agrarian economy. Therefore, it is no surprise that Saqib Mehmood Butt, CEO of PK Meat and Frozen Food Company is confident that their 23 y/o export relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council will serve in their favour for its poultry venture as it has done for red meat. The company is thriving and expanding its business to many other countries like UAE. It sure is, a long way to go for them and we’re totally looking forward to it.

