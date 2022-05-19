CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken Suo Moto notice, on the recommendations of a Judge of Supreme Court, of perceived interference in independence of prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government today.

According to the statement issued by the apex court, the CJP took the notice of perceived interference in the “independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government”. “It is apprehended that such perceived interference may influence prosecution of cases, tampering/disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and transfer/postings of officers on key posts,” it stated. “Such actions, along with media reports to modify accountability laws, are likely to undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country and that tantamount to violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country,” It added.

Taking notice of the matter, the Chief Justice has fixed the matter on May 19 at 01:00 p.m. before a five-member larger bench to be headed by the Chief Justice. However, the SC did not disclose the names of the members.