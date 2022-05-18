TVET Sector Support Program organizes training for business startups

The TVET Sector Support Program under its component ‘Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan’ organized a workshop on ‘Career Advisory and Entrepreneurship’, to help returnees and local Pakistanis achieve socio-economic stability.

A two-days-long workshop was organized at a local hotel in Lahore where participants from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the session. As-many-as 90 participants including 51 women from the fashion designing and electrician profession participated in this workshop.

The focus of the training was on encouraging participants to develop positive mindsets and find right and effective ways for economic growth for themselves. Development of business plan, role plays, and mock interviews helped the attendees to get ready for the business start-ups. Furthermore, participants interested in securing micro loans for small businesses were briefed on the access to microfinancing institutions.

Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan is supporting returnees and the local Pakistanis (non-returnees) by offering them quick and effective start-up opportunities. The component will support a total of 15,000 individuals, including 6,500 returnees from Germany and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries through various support measures including Career and Entrepreneurship Advisory Services, Competency-based Training & Assessments, Recognition of Prior Learning, and Employment Promotion.

Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan is a component of the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) which is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Royal Norwegian Embassy. Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan offers reintegration assistance to Pakistani returnees and Pakistani nationals, particularly young adults, who return to their home country voluntarily. This component is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).