Pathaan is a big and special film: Sheykhar Ravjiani

Ever since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced Pathaan, fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear more about it. Apart from the filming and casting, one thing that everyone always looks forward to in a Shah Rukh Khan movie is its music.

Pathaan’s music has been composed by the talented musical duo of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the experience of creating music for Pathaan, Sheykhar said that he and Vishal have always worked with Siddharth Anand since the beginning of his career, and Pathaan is no different.

“Siddharth Anand and us, have always worked together, on every single film of his. And it’s always been an experience. Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year – all projects done with Sir is an honour. This one is a big and a very special film, in terms of music. Like this might be the biggest one coming up so far. That’s Pathaan for you,” Sheykhar said.

Helmed and written by Siddharth Anand, known for his last hit War featuring Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in pivotal roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also reportedly featuring in the film in significant parts, while Salman Khan is said to appear in a cameo role.

Pathaan is the first acting project that SRK announced after the 2018 debacle of Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie had largely received negative reviews upon its release, and had tanked at the box office.