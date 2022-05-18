Govt prioritising efforts to address issues of dairy industry: Tariq Bashir

Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema Wednesday said that government was making efforts to address the issues in the regulation and growth of the local dairy industry in order to promote and develop it on sound footings.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association led by its CEO Dr Shehzad Amin and Head of Corporate Affairs Division of Engro Pakistan Limited Humza Hashim Rasul, the minister said that dairy Industry has huge potential.

He said that milk provides necessary nutrition to children as well as adults, adding that the dairy industry needed to regulate in a supportive way so that it can become a thriving industry in Pakistan.

Tariq Bashir said that local dairy sector has high potential to provide livelihood to the farmers and the processing side of the food chain, adding that there are challenges in every industry and pro-active approach to be used to address these issues.

The delegation briefed the minister about the on-going issues of the industry and potential solutions to curtail them, besides they apprised the minister of the farmer training, farm development projects and scholarships being given by the Pakistan Dairy Association in order to build capacity in the farmes

The minister appreciated the work being done by the association and agreed on mutual cooperation in order to develop and implement plans to support industrial growth and safety standard of the milk.