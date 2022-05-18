Transportation crucial for promoting trade, economic cooperation: SCO

Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming said that transportation was crucial for promoting trade and economic cooperation and ties between people. In his opening remarks at ninth meeting of SCO Ministers of Transport, which was held in the hybrid format in Khiva, Uzbekistan, the Secretary General pointed out in his opening remarks that the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing international tensions were a critical test for the economies of all countries, including SCO states, notably their transport sectors. According to a statement issued here by SCO Secretariat, the agenda focused on the current situation in transport and on opportunities for boosting cooperation within the SCO framework based on the sector’s digitalisation. Priority attention was paid to measures being taken in the SCO countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on transport industry. The ministers supported the draft strategy on expanding connectivity and establishing cost-effective economic and transport corridors, which is to be upgraded before its submission for approval at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting in September 2022.