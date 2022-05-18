Over 50,000 people join Zindigi Future Fest in Islamabad

Zindigi Future Fest 2022 endeavored to make the three-day event Pakistan’s largest tech festival and expo, attended by over 50,000 people, with over 50 foreign guests and 300 local speakers at four conferences. Future Fest was supported by world’s leading companies for the first time in Pakistan including Binance, Epic Games, KuCoin, BitOasis, BSV Blockchain, PubG, Microsoft, Google Developers, Turing and 120+ companies including Bank Islami, Lakson VC, Graana, Imarat Group. The event reached more than 10 million people across all digital channels.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated Zindigi Future Fest 2022. During his address at the inauguration, he stressed that Pakistan’s technology sector can prove to be “the shortest path to development” for the country. Founder of Future Fest, Arzish Azam explained their vision to promote technology as the path for Pakistan’s economic growth. The President appreciated the event for progressing technological growth in the country.

The event was attended by representatives of public, private and tech communities, including Finance Minister Miftah Ismail; Deputy Governor (Acting) State Bank Dr. Murtaza Syed; Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik; Chief Operating Officer JS Bank Imran Haleem Shaik and others. Dr. Murtaza said such events are the need of the time and the Finance Minister promised to engage participants of Future Fest for feedback for the upcoming budget, promising a rationalization of taxes as well as reducing taxes to zero in the days ahead.

Global non-profit Endeavor announced the launch of its 40th office, in Pakistan, providing a global support system for high-growth Pakistani founders. Co-founder of Careem Mudassir Sheikha said “Endeavor’s global network and unparalleled support will help entrepreneurs in Pakistan learn from others, scale locally, expand globally, and ultimately increase their impact.”

Add. DC (General) Rana Waqas Anwar participated in the event as a speaker and committed complete support for this activity to be hosted in the city of Islamabad. Zindigi Future Fest 2022 featured 4 conferences – Ecommerce; Developer; Startup Grind and Freelance; featuring sessions on 40+ topics including Blockchain, Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, Fintech, Agri-tech and much more. Entertainment at the event was showcased by music powerhouses including Young Stunners, Hasan Raheem, Danyal Zafar, SomewhatSuper, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Abdullah Qureshi, Bayaan, Khumariyaan and more!