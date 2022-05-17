Art of Writing students present original work

Ajoka Institute’s Art of Writing students presented dramatic readings at the Punjabi Institute of Art and Culture on Saturday.

Five writings including drama scripts, screenplays and short stories, developed during a three-months course mentored by playwright Shahid Nadeem. They included “Split” by Fatima Umar, a stage play which revolved around a character with split personality disorder, causing confusion and chaos. It was followed by Noor Malik’s “Babaji ki Wapsi”, a story of fake spiritual healing as narrated by a dim-witted boy-servant. Next was a screenplay by Saliha Maryam about the life of stuntman who turned out to the real-life hero. In “Writer’s Revenge” writer Moeez Rehman developed a script about the unexpected revenge of a new writer who is humiliated by nasty critics at a literary meeting. The session ended with script for stage by Hassan Zaidi titled “Rozina ka Khawb”, the story of little known singer whose dream of royal performance comes true in bizarre circumstances.

All scripts were original scripts developed by first-time writers. The dramatic readings were coordinated by Qurrat ul Ain Taj and Ajoka’s acting/writing students join in the reading including Sabahat Moazzam, Fahad Amir, Fizza Tirmizi, Mian Meesam, M Ahsan and Sannia Tiwana.

Course mentor Shahid Nadeem distributed certificates to the writers and appreciated their creativity and hard work.

This was the 15th on-ground batch of Art of Writing students which successfully presented its work. Ajoka also conducts online writing courses for students from outside Lahore and abroad.