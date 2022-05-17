Alhamra holds an evening of Flamenco

In collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan, the Lahore Arts Council arranged an evening of Flamenco Music & Dance featuring, Choni & Victor Bravo Flamenco Company here at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. The Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the guests and the artists. Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico was the event’s chief guest. At the beginning of the program, the Spanish Ambassador presented a souvenir to the Honorary Consul General Jalal Salahuddin. Artists from the Spanish cultural troupe Choni & Victor Bravo Flamenco Group performed in their unique way, which the audience highly appreciated. On the occasion, Honorary Consul General Jalal Salahuddin said that the purpose of the programme was to present the cultural beauty of Spain to the people of Lahore. The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, said that Alhamra has always wanted to strengthen the bond of love, peace and culture with people worldwide and the evening was part of its legacy. We want the best bilateral relations with all countries and Alhamra will always play its role in this regard and will continue to welcome artists from different parts of the world to spread the message of love, he added.