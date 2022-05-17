PM starts consultations with coalition partners

As the economic situation worsens and PTI mounts pressure for early polls, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday started consultations with the heads of coalition parties to mull over important issues. His first meeting was with MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the PM Office. During the meeting with the MQM-P leader, the premier welcomed the support of allied political parties in the implementation of the reforms of government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest. They discussed in detail the current political situation in the country. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui paid tribute to PM Shahbaz for prioritising the projects of public welfare and for his directives for the immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of Karachi. Later, the prime minister met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that it was essential for all the coalition parties to work collectively to achieve the stability of democracy and for public welfare. He said that in order to achieve the said objectives, the government would keep the national interest above all during its decision making. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability. The prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at low prices. The government would utilize all available resources in this regard, he assured. Both the leaders unanimously believed that the development and stability of Pakistan were linked with democracy and the supremacy of the constitution. The prime minister, according to reports, has also summoned a meeting of coalition partners today (Tuesday) to discuss the ongoing political situation, where two options will be put forth: early elections or tough decisions.